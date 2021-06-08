Tony Blair has called for health permits, claiming that it is necessary to “differentiate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.”

When it comes to travel and domestically, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has stated that it is “time to distinguish for the reasons of freedom” between persons who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Mr Blair also called the NHS app that shows vaccination “inadequate,” saying it “makes no sense at all to treat folks who have got immunization as if they haven’t.”

The former Labour leader was responding to a paper from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which claims that “vaccine status counts” and advocates for health passes “to allow citizens to establish their status in a secure, privacy-preserving manner.”

“With this ability to securely prove vaccination status, we can move beyond blunt, catch-all tools and align with other countries by removing certain restrictions for the fully vaccinated, thereby enabling us to sustainably reopen the economy,” the report said, recommending that the health pass system be used both at home and abroad.

“For as long as the world remains mainly unvaccinated and the risk of a new variety remains high, we must have an alternative to the blunt tool of lockdowns to allow the country to live freely and safely,” it continued.

“It is time to distinguish between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated for the purposes of freedom from restriction, both for citizens here for domestic purposes and for our citizens and those from other countries in respect of travel, on the basis that being vaccinated substantially reduces risk,” Mr Blair said.

“It makes no sense to treat people who have gotten vaccinations the same way they treat people who haven’t.”

He cited the research, which explains “why the existing NHS app for proving vaccination is inadequate and should be updated to be simpler and more effective,” before adding, “Of course, we are discriminating between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

“However, risk management as a whole is predicated on distinguishing between various types and levels of risk.

Mr Blair stated, “Nothing matters more to risk than vaccination, which is precisely why we’re doing it.”

