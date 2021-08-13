Tony Bennett’s career as a performer has come to an end.

Tony Bennett, the crooner, has announced his retirement from the stage, according to his son and management.

The musician, who is 95 years old, confirmed earlier this year that he had Alzheimer’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

Bennett played two sold-out gigs with Lady Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week, despite his illness.

Danny Bennett, his father’s manager for more than 40 years, said that the curtain has officially fallen down on his father’s glittering stage career after he cancelled the rest of his planned 2021 appearances.

He told Variety, “There will be no more gigs.” ”We had a difficult time making this decision because he is a capable performer.

“However, this is a doctor’s order. The most essential element of this is his continuous health, and when we heard the physicians — when Tony’s wife, Susan, heard them — she said, “Absolutely not.”

“He’ll do other things, but not those upcoming shows,” says the source. It’s not so much the singing as it is the touring. He grows fatigued, as you can see. He’s come to the conclusion that doing concerts right now is simply too much for him.

“For example, we don’t want him to fall on stage – anything as simple as that.”

“We’re not concerned about his ability to sing,” Danny continued. We’re concerned about human nature from a physical aspect. Tony is 95 years old.”

Bennett, the grandson of immigrants from the impoverished Italian state of Calabria, was born in Queens, New York, in 1926.

Since first achieving fame in the 1950s as a performer of traditional pop standards and big band music, he has had an illustrious career.

According to the Recording Academy’s official website, Bennett has won 18 Grammy Awards and has sold more than 50 million records worldwide thanks to songs like I Left My Heart In San Francisco.