Tonsillitis led a student’s body to shut down, forcing her to fight for her life in a “one-in-a-million” battle.

After a bout of tonsillitis turned into a “one-in-a-million” nightmare, an Edge-Hill teenager was left struggling for her life.

Sarah Bradshaw was in her second year of university at Ormskirk when she was diagnosed with tonsillitis, but it was soon revealed that she was allergic to penicillin and the anti-biotics required to cure the infection.

Before her body began to shut down, the student, now 23, contracted sepsis.

After three days in the hospital, she was put on life support and suffered numerous “severe” strokes, prompting doctors to dread the worst.

Thankfully, Sarah, who was born in Newcastle, overcame her health challenges and is currently completing her Psychology and Criminology degree with a First.

“I still don’t remember much from my stay in hospital, but I’ve been informed the doctors didn’t expect me to recover because most hadn’t seen someone in a circumstance like mine before; they kept repeating it was one-in-a-million,” Sarah added.

Sarah’s movement on her left side, as well as her short-term memory, writing, and speech, were badly impaired by the infection, which, along with the strokes and other health difficulties, left her hooked to machines in the hospital bed.

Her drive to return to her studies, however, astounded her medical staff, and she defied the odds to return to her lectures after a brief period of recovery.

She recounted, “Amazingly, it only took me 54 days to come home.”

“I had two advantages: I was young and I was adamant about returning to university. I had regained enough movement and speech to be able to return to university after a lot of hard work, treatment, and rehabilitation.

“When I returned, I received a lot of help; Edge Hill offered me counseling to help me deal with the emotional consequences of my experiences, and my lecturers provided me with a lot of extra help to get back on track. It was very incredible.”

Her mother and grandparents also attended Lancashire University, so she chose to study there as well.

