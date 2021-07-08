Tonight’s Love Island show has been prolonged to enable for dramatic sequences to be featured.

Love Island will be on our screens for an extra 20 minutes tonight, from 9pm to 10:20pm.

The extra time is needed to accommodate all of the additional drama that will emerge, such as the new girls upsetting couples.

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, both newcomers, have already caught the attention of a few boys.

Lucinda Strafford, who is she? Cast member of Love Island 2021 and business entrepreneur

Jake Cornish takes Millie for a conversation after departing from his previous partner Liberty Poole.

He then tells the beach hut that Millie is his regular type, to which Liberty responds, “It’s not nice to witness, but he has to do what he has to do.” I’m just going to relax and see what happens.”

In the meantime, Toby Aromolaran appears to be preoccupied with Chloe Burrows.

Chloe tells Lucinda that she likes Toby but is too attached to Kaz Kamwi to make a move.

It doesn’t deter her for long, though, as she takes Toby out for a conversation, and Toby informs her that she “intrigues” him.

“I’d like to get to know you,” Chloe responds. Do you want to learn more about me?”

Due to the football, Wednesday’s program was also delayed by an hour, overlapping when the game went to extra time.