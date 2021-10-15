Tonight’s EuroMillions will be significantly different after no one won the £184 million jackpot.

The big £184 million jackpot in the EuroMillions was not won on Tuesday, thus the money will be locked for the next four games.

The massive sum was amassed following a rollover last Friday, but with no winner on Tuesday, the jackpot has now reached its maximum value.

According to the Mirror, if one lucky person were to cash in tonight’s prizes (October 15), they would become the largest ever National Lottery winner since the game began in 1994.

The odds of picking five numbers and two Lucky Stars are one in 139,838,160, according to the EuroMillions website.

The unlucky numbers for Tuesday were 6, 13, 22, 45, and 49, along with the Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

Four players, on the other hand, matched five numbers and one lucky star number to win £995,000 each.

For the following four draws, the prize pool will remain at £184 million.

If no one claims the prize by the fourth attempt, it will be divided equally among all ticketholders who are one number short.

This could lead to the emergence of a slew of new multimillionaires.

If somebody in the United Kingdom wins the entire money, they will be the National Lottery’s greatest winner ever.

The National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, Andy Carter of Camelot, said: “Because EuroMillions has reached its limit, any money that would have gone toward the jackpot will now be used to raise rewards in the next winning prize tier.

“If one UK winner takes home the entire jackpot, they will become the country’s largest ever National Lottery winner.

“To be in with a chance of winning this incredible reward, players should purchase their tickets as soon as possible.”

So far this year, five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners have been announced, including mysterious £122 million and £111 million winners in April and June, respectively.

Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland are among the nine European countries where the game is currently played.

As a result, the stakes are enormous, and winning chances are low.

When you play EuroMillions, your chances of winning are roughly one in 13 for any reward.

However, the chances are not in your favor. “The summary has come to an end.”