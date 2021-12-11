Tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing will include a major shift.

This weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing will feature a significant shift.

Contestants will perform twice in the semi-final this weekend in order to advance to the grand finale.

Coldplay and Adele will be performed by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

John, the winner of the Bake Off, and his professional partner will jive to Coldplay’s Higher Power and perform a couple’s choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Argentine tango to Eduardo Rovira’s A Evaristo Carriego and the waltz to music diva Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You.

AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington will do a rumba to Maria McKee’s Show Me Heaven, which is frequently the most difficult dance for candidates.

They’ll also do a quickstep to Benny Goodman’s Sing, Sing, Sing.

Finally, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and professional partner Nancy Xu will dance a samba to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera), followed by a tango to Queen’s One Vision.

Dan Walker, the BBC Breakfast presenter, was removed from the show last week after losing in the dance-off to Odudu, who received the overwhelming vote from the judges panel for her salsa, allowing her to stay in the competition.

Rose is still the favorite to win the series, with odds of 1-5 offered by Coral.

The actor, who is the show’s first deaf contestant, recently won over viewers with an emotional modern routine that included a 10-second silence in honor of the deaf community.

The semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 11 at 7.05pm, followed by the results show on December 12 at 7.20pm.