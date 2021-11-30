Tonight’s episode of I’m a Celeb features Kadeena Cox yelling at Arlene Phillips.

Tonight, Kadeena Cox is poised to shout at fellow campmate Arlene Phillips on I’m a Celebrity, which returns to our TV screens.

Due to Storm Arwen’s devastation, the show has been off the air for three nights.

ITV has assured that the show will restart at 9 p.m., with Ant and Dec hosting once more.

Ant and Dec give fans an update on their I’m A Celebrity return, stating that’more nasty weather’ is on the way.

A terrible challenge awaits athlete Kadeena Cox and Dame Arlene Phillips in tonight’s episode.

Contestants can be seen trapped in separate containers in the dark as they compete in the “Bed Chamber of Chills” trial in a teaser footage broadcast by ITV.

The celebs appear to need to collect stars in order to provide food for their other campmates, but they will be encircled by snakes.

Arlene appears to be straining in the darkness as she gathers the stars. She declares: “I can’t seem to locate the other. I’ve dropped it yet again!” Kadeena becomes frantic, pleading with her campmate to finish the assignment, and she says: “Arlene is a woman who has a lot Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please” “I think I might have dropped one in this bed,” Arlene adds as she feels about for the last star. “Oh come on Arlene, please find it!” Kadeena shouts out once again. The star then begins singing to herself in an attempt to divert her attention away from the snakes that had surrounded her.

From the outside, Ant and Dec watch with grins on their faces, trying not to chuckle at the task.