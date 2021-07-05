Tonight, Boris Johnson will hold a news conference to discuss the July 19 limitation lifting.

On July 19, the Prime Minister will address the nation and spell out the strategy to “restore people’s freedoms.”

The outcomes of the government’s reviews into the usage of vaccine passports and the future of social distancing recommendations will also be made public.

After July 19, wearing a face mask will be a “personal choice.”

According to reports, Mr Johnson is planning to repeal social distancing measures and repeal the law requiring women to wear face veils on “independence day.”

Officials said the Prime Minister would deliver an update on the one-metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the usage of masks, and working from home on Monday.

No 10 added that in addition to publishing the taskforce reports, it will also provide an update on what will happen next with care home visits.

Before making his declaration, the Prime Minister remarked that people would have to “exercise judgment” to protect themselves from Covid-19, indicating that the government will move away from imposing legislative limitations and instead allow people to make their own decisions.

“Thanks to the effective rollout of our immunization campaign, we are carefully proceeding through our road plan,” Mr Johnson added.

“Today, we’ll lay out how, when we get to Step 4, we’ll restore people’s liberty.”

“However, I must emphasize that the pandemic is far from ended, and that the number of cases will continue to climb in the next weeks.”

“As we learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the dangers associated with covid and use judgment in our daily activities.”