Tonight, a lifelong England fan who attended the 1966 final will be at Wembley Stadium.

A veteran England supporter who attended the 1966 final will be at Wembley tonight, hoping for a repeat performance.

Roger Homer, now 74, was only 19 years old when his beloved national side won the 1966 World Cup.

With his grandson Harley, he has gone to practically every England games throughout Euro 2020, and he will be at tonight’s match.

The retired chartered accountant from Halesowen, West Midlands, believes the team of 2021 and Sir Alf Ramsey’s side have a lot in common.

Roger stated, ” “It was the same as it had been in 1966. They’re united and working together.

“A lot of that may be attributed to Gareth Southgate, who reminds me a lot of Alf Ramsey.”

His visit to the original Wembley Stadium in 1966 was his first time watching England compete in that tournament, but he did attend ten matches.

He and his cousin purchased ten tickets for the 1966 tournament, skipping his sister’s 21st birthday in the process.

He continued, ” “A 10-match season ticket, which would cost £3.87 today, was available at the time.

“Because I live in Halesowen, I decided to attend the ten games in the Midlands region.

“I didn’t watch England play until the final since they played all of their games at Wembley.”

Despite the fact that it was 55 years ago, he recalls the event vividly.

He continued, ” “The ambiance was incredible. People now talk about the mood, but it was much different back then.

“There were football crowds in the 1960s, but there was never united chanting like there is now, but during the final, everyone was singing.”

Roger, like his grandson Harley, 16, is a die-hard West Bromwich Albion fan who has a season ticket at The Hawthorns.

He was in the corner where Nobby Stiles, a former Baggies fan, came to conduct his iconic victory dance.

He also has mementos from that day, such as an autographed portrait of the triumphant team, his program, and a rosette.

Roger has subsequently watched the Three Lions play all over the world, including in Munich for the legendary 5-1 victory over Germany in 2001.

He was present during England’s 2002 World Cup matches in Japan, where he witnessed David Beckham’s penalty earn. The summary comes to a close.