Tonga closes schools and restaurants after a traveler brings the country’s first COVID case.

According to the Associated Press, Tonga reported its first incidence of COVID-19 on Monday, resulting in lockdowns and the shutdown of schools and eateries across the country’s biggest island.

After a tourist from New Zealand tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at a quarantine hotel, the country east of Australia will go into lockdown for a week.

The lockdown, according to Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, will begin after midnight on Tuesday and will only affect the island of Tongatapu, which is home to the majority of the country’s population.

The lockdown will shut down schools, bars, and restaurants, as well as impose a nightly curfew that will force individuals to stay at home and isolate themselves. In addition, a stay-at-home order was issued, encouraging people to separate themselves and their families. Citizens are permitted to leave their houses for vital purposes such as shopping for groceries or medicine, banking, or seeking medical assistance.

According to the news website Matangi Tonga, the Tongan Cabinet authorized the lockdown and regulations to “protect the safety and health of our people.”

On Wednesday, the tourist arrived with 215 other passengers on a flight from Christchurch. COVID-19 instances had not been recorded in Christchurch for months until last week, when many were reported.

The quarantine and health monitoring of Tonga’s frontline personnel, including airport staff, health professionals, and police officers who were on duty when the plane arrived with the infected guest, has been implemented.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hundreds of Tongans have lined up at vaccination stations across the country after hearing about the case. According to the research group Our World in Data, about 31% of Tongans are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose.

The tourist to Tonga had been completely vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and had returned a negative test before departing New Zealand, according to New Zealand health officials.

Tonga is one of the few countries in the world that has remained immune to the virus due to its isolation.

Fiji, a neighboring country, escaped major outbreaks until April, when the Delta variety ravaged the island chain, infecting over 50,000 people and killing at least 673.

Tonga, which is located northeast of New Zealand, has a population of roughly 106,000 people.

. This is a condensed version of the information.