Tomorrow, what time can you expect your A-Level results?

As A-level results day approaches, students throughout the UK will be waiting with bated breath.

Exams have been canceled once again due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrecked havoc in the education sector over the last 18 months.

Teachers have instead used a “spectrum of evidence” to calculate marks, which includes mock exams, assignments, and in-class tests.

Fury as greedy drivers construct a ‘car park’ in the city center.

After months of school and college cancellations due to Covid-19, teachers were only allowed to grade students on what they had learned.

Many students will be too excited to sleep tonight, and will be wide awake by 8.30 a.m. when their A-Level results are published.

The grades will have already been sent to universities and UCAS.

As a result, when students log in to check their results, the UCAS Track website already has the most up-to-date information.

A-level results are usually issued in mid-to-late August, but this year’s date has been pushed earlier to give students more time to appeal their grades.

This is being done in the hopes of not missing out on any possible university spots in September.

Schools should have informed students whether they would get their marks through email, mail, or in person.