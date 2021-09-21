Tomorrow, Turkey, the Maldives, Pakistan, and five other countries will be removed off the red list.

Tomorrow, eight countries will be removed from the red list, including some popular tourist destinations.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, announced a dramatic relaxation of international travel requirements for persons leaving England.

Countries will be grouped together on a single red list, with the preceding green and amber-ranked countries labeled as the “rest of the world.”

After 18 months, the US travel prohibition on double-jabbed Britons will be repealed.

The requirements for red list countries, which have a high proportion of coronavirus cases, remain unchanged, requiring travellers returning from these countries to quarantine for 10 days.

The revision combines the countries on the amber and green lists into a “rest of the world” zone, removing earlier travel restrictions.

Passengers returning from destinations not on the red list are not required to quarantine.

Fully vaccinated travelers returning from non-red list countries will be able to replace day two PCR tests with less expensive lateral flow tests beginning in October, and will no longer be required to do pre-departure tests.

The rules haven’t changed, however due to an improving coronavirus situation, certain countries have been eliminated.

Off 4 a.m. on September 22, eight destinations will be removed from the red list: Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, and Kenya.

Travellers who want to take advantage of the new program must be properly vaccinated with two doses from a government-approved manufacturer and a recognized country.

The list of recognized countries has grown by 17 countries, including those that use vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, and the Swiss immunization program.

Airlines have applauded the removal of the amber travel list, but have pushed the government to go even further by removing vaccination testing for vaccinated passengers.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet, said the UK is still lagging behind other European countries, which have not needed any vaccination testing for vaccinated travelers since July 1.