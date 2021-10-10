Tomorrow, new rules for the transportation system will take effect.

Major changes to foreign travel laws are expected to take effect tomorrow.

A total of 47 countries will be removed from the red list as of 4 a.m. tomorrow (Monday, October 11), leaving only seven countries and territories on the list.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the travel update on Twitter.

He expressed himself as follows: “From Monday, October 11th, I’ll be removing 47 countries and territories from our red list, including South Africa, leaving only 7 countries and territories to be placed in the “rest of world” category.

“I’m also proposing measures to make it easier for visitors to visit England by recognizing people with full vaccination status from 37 new countries and territories, including India, Turkey, and Ghana, and treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.

“Today’s announcements are the next stage in our efforts to open up travel and provide stability for passengers, luggage, and industry while staying on pace to keep travel open indefinitely.”

According to the Mirror, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have all been taken from the list.

Thailand, as well as Indonesia, which includes tourist hotspots like Bali, have been removed from the red list.

It means that British citizens returning from such nations will no longer have to spend 11 nights in a hotel at a cost of £2,285.

Residents and nationals of certain nations will be able to enter the UK again after months of being barred.

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Venezuela are the only seven countries still on the red list.

Last week, a broader revision of UK travel laws went into effect, with the amber and green lists being replaced by just two lists: the red list and’rest of the world.’

Travel from countries on the red list is prohibited unless residents or nationals have residency or nationality rights in the UK, in which case they are allowed to enter but must remain in a quarantine hotel.

There are two sets of laws for people traveling to the UK from other countries, depending on their vaccination status.

“Summary concludes.” Children and fully vaccinated people traveling from other parts of the world now only have to take one test: a ‘Day 2’ PCR test.