Tommy Thompson is a treasure hunter. For failing to say where the loot is, he was sentenced to six years in prison and fined $2.1 million.

After refusing to give the whereabouts of 500 missing gold coins discovered in a sunken ship, a former treasure hunter has been in prison for nearly six years.

Tommy Thompson has been in prison since December 15, 2015, when he was found in contempt of court for failing to reveal the whereabouts of the coins.

For each day he has been incarcerated, the research scientist has racked up $1,000 in fines. After six years of fines, his current total is roughly $2.1 million.

The historic shipwreck of the S.S. Central America, popularly known as the Ship of Gold, was discovered by Thompson in 1988. When the ship sank off the coast of South Carolina in 1857 during a hurricane, it was carrying hundreds of pounds of gold from the gold rush.

Despite an investor lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, continues to refuse to help with authorities attempting to locate the coins, according to court records, prosecutors, and the judge who held him in contempt.

During a hearing in 2017, federal Judge Algenon Marbley said, “He produces a submarine patent, but he can’t remember where he placed the wealth.”

Thompson, on the other hand, claims to have already shared what he knows regarding the lost coins.

When queried about the location of the coins during an October 2020 hearing, Thompson said, “Your honor, I don’t know if we’ve gone down this route before or not, but I don’t know the whereabouts of the gold.” “It’s as though I’m missing the keys to my freedom.” In 2020, Marbley declined Thompson’s plea to be released due to fears of catching COVID-19 while incarcerated. The judge said he was a flight risk since he didn’t present enough information to show his infection risk level.

In a March 2020 court filing, attorney Steven Tigges stated, “He would be out of prison by now if he had simply agreed with his plea agreement and helped in recovering lost assets when he was supposed to.”

Thompson was sentenced to two years in jail and a $250,000 fine in April 2015 after pleading guilty to failing to attend for a 2012 hearing. Thompson’s criminal punishment, however, has been postponed. This is a condensed version of the information.