Tommy Robinson’s libel action against a Syrian youngster is dismissed.

Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League, has lost a libel action brought by Syrian schoolboy Jamal Hijazi in the United Kingdom’s High Court.

Jamal was attacked in the playground at Almondbury School in Huddersfield, and videos of the attack went viral in 2018.

He was likewise in danger of drowning.

Jamal filed a lawsuit against Robinson, whose true name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alleging that he was “not innocent” and that he “violently attacks young English females in his school.”

In two Facebook videos with almost a million views, the EDL founder claimed that the kid had “beaten a female black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy at his school, charges that the child rejects.

Robinson’s words, according to Jamal’s lawyers, had a “devastating effect” on the kid and his family, forcing them to migrate from the region in 2019.

“I am not the person he claims to be, and I am bringing this claim to show the truth and who the real Jamal is,” Jamal Hijazi stated in a written statement.

“I have always been a positive person, and I want to dispel people’s misconceptions about me who have just watched the video so they know I am not the person the defendant claims I am.

“It really bothered me because what he was saying wasn’t accurate, and he wasn’t telling everyone how I really am.

“I didn’t feel like I could do anything to stop it, and I felt powerless since so many people had seen it and were making comments about me despite the fact that I had never met them.”

In court, Robinson claimed to have “uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, violent, and dishonest behavior” by Jamal, who was 18 at the time.

“Not only was the claimant the bully and not the victim in this episode, he has since been demonstrated to be the aggressor on several occasions, engaged in aggressive and abusive behavior,” Robinson continued, referring to the claimed “waterboarding” incident.

Jamal’s lawyer, Catrin Evans QC, previously stated that Robinson’s words caused the teenager to receive “death threats and extremist agitation.”

“It required enormous fortitude for our client, Jamal Hijazi, to bring his libel action against such a prominent far-right and anti-Islam activist,” Francesca Flood, Jamal Hijazi’s lawyer, stated.

