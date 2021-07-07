Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague spend their second wedding anniversary in a spa.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrated their two-year anniversary with a peaceful spa session.

Both of the Love Island stars took to Instagram to share adorable photos to celebrate their anniversary.

In her most recent YouTube video, Molly-Mae also noted that it feels like their third anniversary, not their second.

Tommy surprised his girlfriend with a spa date to commemorate the occasion, which she documented on Instagram.

He also bought flowers and perfume for Molly-Mae.

“Youâ€TMre everything,” Molly-Mae wrote on Instagram. “Baby, happy anniversary.”

“2 years down, forever to go,” Tommy captioned his image.

They met on the fifth season of Love Island and have been together ever since.

They hit a snag when Maura Higgins set her sights on Tommy, but he quickly committed to Molly-Mae, and the two appear to be more in love than ever.

Tommy requested Molly-Mae to be his girlfriend by composing a letter from Molly-plush Mae’s animal Elly-Belly while in the villa.

They share images of their exotic vacations together on social media on a regular basis.

Since their time on Love Island, Molly-Mae has worked as a full-time influencer, while Tommy not only uploads sponsored content but has also resumed fighting.