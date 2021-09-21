Tommy Fleetwood makes a Ryder Cup prediction for Team Europe.

In his defense of the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood has stated unequivocally that he believes Team Europe will win.

After being postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak last year, the 2021 event will begin on Friday at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

Fleetwood, 48, is one of Squad Europe’s most seasoned captains, having led the team to victory in Paris last year.

This time, Team America is the favorite, but Fleetwood believes Europe has a solid chance and has made a strong prediction.

The speaker says, “They generally do.” They’re an incredible collection of athletes. “I think the previous two Ryder Cups, Europe has had a few of the strongest teams we’ve ever had, including this one,” the Southport star said when questioned about America’s “phenomenal” team.

“I think people forget that most of the main golf events are hosted in America, so they’re likely to get the majority of the championships, but we do have world number one, which is always a plus,” he says.

“We were world number one the last time we played, and we had a tremendous Ryder Cup record. When you enter a specific event, you’ll notice that someone has a good track record in that event, and you’ll expect them to do well. In the Ryder Cup, Europe has a great track record, and I am certain that we will play well.

“We have tremendous camaraderie and work together as a team so well, and that’s a big part of it. There’s no denying America’s brilliance, and it’ll be a tough fight, but to be honest, I don’t think anything except Europe will win.

“I think the team is outstanding. I don’t believe that all rookies are created equal, especially nowadays. The events we play in, the experiences we gather today – and the Ryder Cup is different – but rookies aren’t too much like rookies, I mean, Shane has already won a major, and Victor Hovland has already accomplished a lot. Bernd Wiesberger has won multiple times, first with the German team and afterwards with the American team.

