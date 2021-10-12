Tommy Callagher, a legendary Liverpool milkman, has died, bringing a flood of condolences.

Tommy Callagher, Liverpool’s renowned milkman and charity champion, died at the age of 78, and tributes have been made to him.

Tommy, who was born in Bootle and lived in Walton, was a tremendously popular and well-known person in Liverpool, serving the city’s commercial sector as a veteran milkman and a charity fundraiser who raised significant sums of money.

He began volunteering when he was 11 years old and continued throughout his life, raising an estimated £750,000 for charitable organisations, notably the British Heart Foundation, with whom he worked for 25 years.

Tommy was named Milkman Of The Year in 2003, and during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee year, he drew media notice by painting his milk float gold.

Tommy, who worked as a milkman for Express Dairies and was based at the Toxteth depot, died earlier this month, and his family paid tribute to him in a notice published in today’s The Washington Newsday.

According to the notice: “At the age of 78, Thomas Wiliam Callagher (Tommy the Milkman) died peacefully at home with his loving family.

“He was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather. Our beloved little family has lost a member and will never be the same again.” Tommy’s devoted family, which included his wife Christine, daughter Annmarie, son-in-law Dave, and Tommy’s grandson and ‘best pal’ Ralphie, took part in the homage.

Tommy was also well-known as a Broadgreen Hospital volunteer, where he visited patients and received music requests for his renowned radio broadcasts.

Following his death, Radio Broadgreen paid tribute to him, saying: “Throughout his time with us, Tommy was the face of Radio Broadgreen to everyone in the hospital. He was the heart and soul of our request program, and he helped the station and the British Heart Foundation raise thousands of pounds.

“Everyone at LHBS/Radio Broadgreen will miss Tommy terribly, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tommy raised money for the British Heart Foundation, according to Hayley Gough, Corporate & Community Manager at the British Heart Foundation.