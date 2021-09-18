Tom Rice, a Republican lawmaker, slams other Republicans for promoting ivermectin as a COVID treatment.

In a Facebook post on Friday, South Carolina Republican Congressman Tom Rice attacked members of his own party who have promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

His remarks came after The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported that Horry County Republican Party leaders discussed the medicine as a COVID-19 cure at a meeting, despite the fact that health experts have not approved it to treat the virus.

Rice added, “It is simply absurd that the leaders of the Horry County Republican Party believe it is proper to push for medical care for any sickness.” “Especially in the midst of a plague, and against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Health, and 95% of the country’s physicians. If you need medical advice, talk to your doctor.”

“This isn’t about politics,” he stressed. Too many individuals I know have perished as a result of this condition. Vaccination is recommended by every doctor I know.”

“The congressman is right—this isn’t about politics,” the Horry County GOP said in a statement to This website. It’s about informing members of our party about early treatment for the COVID-19 virus so that they’re aware of their options as soon as possible if they contract COVID. We’re staring at a medical system that can’t get it right, and a political establishment that toes that line to avoid upsetting their masters’ apple cart.”

“He is also correct that advocating for medical treatment would be inappropriate,” the group added. We aren’t doctors, and we didn’t promote or oppose any particular treatment. We just presented our party members with information from a certified medical practitioner who has treated COVID patients for 18 months.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has expressed reservations about using ivermectin to treat coronavirus. The medicine has been licensed by the FDA to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two parasitic worm-related diseases. It’s also been approved for use in some animals to prevent heartworm disease.

The FDA, on the other hand, has not approved ivermectin as a therapy for COVID-19, despite many cases of humans being infected.