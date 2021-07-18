Tom O’Connor, a comedian from Liverpool, has died at the age of 81.

The TV host, who was born in Bootle, died in hospital today surrounded by his loved ones.

The former Crosswits presenter has had Parkinson’s disease for 14 years, and his health has been worse in the previous two years.

O’Connor, who attended St Mary’s College in Crosby, shot to stardom after winning three times on the TV show Opportunity Knocks.

Pick Pockets, The Zodiac Game, Name That Tune, Password, and Gambit were among his many achievements.

Denise Lewis’ father-in-law, O’Connor, died today at Wrexham Hospital, leaving a wife and four children.

He began his career as a math and music instructor before moving on to stand-up comedy in men’s working clubs.

At the end of Crosswits, his catchphrase “Never a cross word” became well-known in homes across the country.

O’Connor has received tributes, with some describing him as a “genuine gentleman.”

“So sorry to hear that Tom O’Connor has passed away,” said John Challis, who portrayed Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

“He was a witty fellow who was also one of life’s gentlemen.

“Thank you for the chuckles, Tom, and may God bless you.”

“Very sad news that comic Tom O’Connor, best known from programmes like Opportunity Knocks, The Comedians, Name That Tune, and many more has died at the age of 81,” stated Lizo Mzimba, a former Newsround presenter.

