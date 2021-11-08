Tom McFly, star of McFly, says, “My kids make Strictly a family affair.”

Tom Fletcher, a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, has revealed that his children have been learning some of his dancing moves while he competes on the show.

With wife Giovanna, the McFly singer and guitarist has three sons: Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three.

“They watch it every Saturday, give their own scores, and cheer me on, which is very sweet,” he told Hello! magazine.

“Some of the steps have even been taught to them.”

The 36-year-old artist, who is paired with professional dancer Amy Dowden, expressed his desire to lift the glitterball trophy at the end of the season to fulfill his partner’s goal.

“I only get one chance to do this show, and when it ends, I’ll be back doing what I always wanted to do as a kid: being in a band and writing books,” he stated.

“However, Strictly is Amy’s dream. I’d love to be the one who wins the Glitterball for her because she’s such a wonderful dancer and teacher.” “It’s always been vital to involve my family because I knew when I signed up for Strictly that it might take over your life,” he said, adding that Dowden has become friends with the entire Fletcher family.

“They’ve been a part of it from the beginning. Amy is probably wishing she was dancing with Giovanna this time. She learns the steps faster than I do.” “Dancing every day certainly gets you into shape,” Fletcher said of the show’s other perks for him.

“I haven’t worked out in a decade, but Strictly has forced me to use muscles I didn’t even know I had.”

The singer is also a children’s book author, and he claims that his own sons have a huge influence on his work.

“Although I began writing children’s books before I had children, my approach changed once I became a father,” he explained.

“Being able to peer into the mind of a seven-year-old is quite important when writing for children of that age.”

“First, I try out my ideas on them, and then they provide suggestions.”

The whole interview may be found in the current issue of Hello! magazine.