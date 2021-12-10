Tom Malone of Gogglebox reveals what he misses the most about being on the show.

The nation’s favorite Malone family may be found on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

However, one member has been missing from their sofas in previous episodes as he has moved on to explore other chances.

Tom Malone JR has expressed his disappointment at not being able to appear on the show with the rest of his dog-loving, sweet-treat-eating family.

“It was lovely to settle down with my family and just watch TV,” he told Digital Spy.

“When you move out as an adult, you don’t have the time to do basic things like that as often as you used to,” he continued, “and Gogglebox provided us a cause to keep doing it.”

On behalf of the production staff, families are served a takeaway during filming. “That was the best part of the play hands down,” Tom stated of this as one of the best parts of being a cast member. “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox,” he said on Instagram when he announced his departure from the show.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, and I’ll be eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it.” New opportunities, on the other hand, are knocking on the door, and it’s time to investigate them.” Tom has worked with a variety of firms to promote their products since leaving the show earlier this year, including Hooch and Personalised Gifts.

In addition, he and his girlfriend, Bryony Briscoe, have a popular TikTok account with thousands of followers.

Tom is also a professional dance crew member, as well as a freelance model and streetdance choreographer.