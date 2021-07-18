Tom Hiddleston’s little-known Liverpool heritage is revealed

Tom Hiddleston is a well-known Hollywood name, but few people are aware of his Liverpool connection.

Loki is a fictional character. Tom was born in Westminster, London, but Find My Past researchers discovered that he has historic Liverpool ties.

His 3x maternal great-grandparents, affluent German cotton merchants who settled in Toxteth in the 1860s, were his first link to Liverpool.

Friedrich Julius Jacob Hubert Servaes, Tom’s 3x great grandpa, was born in Dusseldorf in June 1831. Johanne Helene Wilckens, his wife, was born in Hamburg in 1838.

Freidrich, who preferred the name Julius, moved to Liverpool in the early 1850s to work for J. H. Schroder & Co., a firm of “merchants and bankers.”

The Liverpool branch was run by Julius, the company’s top clerk, and Charles Pickering, a local man from the Pickering Brothers family of well-known Liverpool corn merchants.

The partnership was a huge success, and by the end of the decade, Schroder & Co was the city’s fourth-largest cotton consignment recipient. Julius was promoted to associate partner in 1856 as a result of this.

Julius and his wife, now known as Ellen, lived in a big mansion at Haymans Green in West Derby in 1871 with their four Liverpool-born children, Ellen’s brother, and five household employees, according to census records. The entire household consisted of:

Julius, then 39, Ellen, 32, ten-year-old Francis, and seven-year-old Julius Max (Tom’s X2 great grandpa). Susan, who is five years old, and Alfred, who is two years old, Herman Wickens, Ellen’s 23-year-old brother and a gem seller Margaret Spethman, the children’s German governess and nurse, is 31 years old. Catherine Johnston, the children’s Scottish cook, is 23 years old. Mary Wade, a 28-year-old Welsh servant, Catherine Davies, 24, and Annie Eaves, 24, both from Cheshire, worked as housemaids.

The Servaes’ neighbors included a surgeon, Sir Richard Glazebrook, from the well-known Liverpool Glazebrook family, and Solicitor George Layton and his Australian Wife, among others.

The family moved to Holly Lea House on Aigburth Drive in 1881. “The summary has come to an end.”