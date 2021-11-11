Tom Hartley’s ascent from Ormskirk to Abu Dhabi continues with a T10 call-up.

Tom Hartley is a trailblazer in more ways than one, as the road from Ormskirk to Abu Dhabi is not well-traveled.

Lancashire’s lanky left-arm spinner has agreed to play for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament this year, making him the first indigenous Love Lane Liverpool Competition product to play international franchise cricket.

It’s yet another sign of the 23-year-remarkable old’s rise in a year that saw him deliver the first ball of the men’s Hundred for Manchester Originals.

Hartley had not played professional cricket until August 2020, it is worth repeating. The odd setting of that summer provided him with the opportunity, and he’s taken full advantage of it: in just 15 months, he’s gone from a new name tossed in out of necessity to a white-ball go-to man catching the attention of coaches all around the world.

His agency sent him to a training camp in Dubai as a shop window for the T10 event, which begins on November 19 – and it paid off.

One former Red Rose overseas star, Stuart Law, is head coach; another, Faf du Plessis, is captain; and a third, James Faulkner, joins current left-arm seamer Luke Wood in the Tigers’ 17-man playing group.

Shahid Afridi, the evergreen Pakistani, and Afghan international Qais Ahmad, both of whom turn the ball away from the right-hander, are on their roster. Hartley is the only specialist slow left-arm option, with the exception of untested Emirati youth Hassan Khalid, should Law and du Plessis prefer his nagging precision to the more unpredictable wrist-spinners.

The notion of standing at his spot and watching Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Jason Roy poised to hit him out of the ground is intimidating, but Hartley is up to the task.

“The borders will be brought in, and the pitches will be excellent,” he remarked, “but it will be a good test against some international players.”

“Obviously, with only half the overs, it’s a different game.” Every ball is nearly like a powerplay.

“An effort of ten and beyond is a good effort; anything less is a poor effort.””

