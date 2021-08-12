Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have how many children?

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have two biological children, one of them, Chet Hanks, has made headlines in recent years for his controversial social media presence.

With his first wife, Samantha Lewes, the late actress who died of bone cancer in 2002, the Forrest Gump star has two more children.

Here, we take a closer look at the Hanks family’s children.

Who are the children of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson? Chet Hanks is a well-known actor.

The 31-year-old actor (full name: Chester Marlon Hanks) has been in recurrent parts on TV shows such as Empire and Shameless. He’s also made rap music of his own.

Chet has made headlines for his controversial social media presence throughout the years.

In a recent Instagram video, he railed against the COVID-19 vaccine, causing anger. Last March, Tom Hanks and his parents were among the first high-profile figures to contract COVID-19.

The actor first claimed to embrace the vaccine in a post uploaded on August 9, 2021, saying: “I think it’s vital for me to declare I had the vaccineâ€”

Everyone should, in my opinion.

“I believe it is critical that we all do this as citizens, as Americans. Guys, we need to keep an eye on each other and get this s*** under control. So I advise all of my followers to make an appointment and receive the vaccine right away…”

Midway into his statement, however, Hanks yelled “psych” into the camera, followed by the exclamation “B****!” If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it! COVID was never a problem for me. You’re not going to poke that mother******* needle in me. It’s the flu of the mother*******. “Get over it, OK?” says the narrator.

He’s also been fighting with his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker in court.

Parker was said to be suing him for $1 million in April 2021 for claimed physical abuse. The action was filed a month after he filed his own case against Parker, alleging theft, restitution, and assault and violence.

Truman Hanks is a well-known actor.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have a son named Truman Hanks. In addition, the 25-year-old works in the film sector.

The Stanford University graduate worked on Marvel’s Black Widow as part of the camera crew and is currently working on the next West Side Story picture.

His work on Guy is also well-known. This is a condensed version of the information.