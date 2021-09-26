Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden of Strictly Come Dancing will miss the next show after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tom Fletcher, who starred in the film McFly, and his Strictly dance partner have both tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday afternoon, the BBC stated that Amy Dowden, a singer and professional dancer, had got the virus and that they would be self-isolating.

“Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19,” they said in a statement.

“The couple is now self-isolating separately in accordance with the most recent government rules.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing etiquette dictates that they will go back the following week if everything goes well.”

This comes after claims that three of the show’s dancers were unvaccinated, though there’s no evidence that Tom or Amy were among them.

According to overnight figures for Saturday, the show’s television audience has grown to about eight million viewers.

On last night’s episode, the judges gave Tom a score of 21.

“It’s really challenging to go first,” Judge Shirley Ballas said, “and you did yourself honour with some of the footwork you did today.”

“If this is the standard you’re setting, I hope everyone else can follow it because it was really, really good,” she continued.