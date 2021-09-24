Tom Felton, the actor who played Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films, collapsed during a celebrity golf competition.

Tom Felton, the actor who played in the Harry Potter films, was carried from a Wisconsin golf course on Thursday after collapsing during a celebrity tournament ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, suffered an apparent medical problem just after finishing his match at Whistling Straits, which is hosting the Europe vs. United States golf competition this weekend.

“Actor and musician Tom Felton encountered a medical episode on the course while competing for Europe in today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match,” the PGA of America stated in a statement. For treatment, he was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no other details available.”

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, the young wizard’s rival, in the massively famous film series based on JK Rowling’s novels, was spotted appearing weak and pale before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

He was then taken away to be evaluated further.

Felton was competing in a two-person scramble tournament with athletes and celebrities from the entertainment industry. After playing 11 holes with Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player, he fainted.