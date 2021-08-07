Tom Daley qualified for the 10m platform final in Tokyo without incident.

Tom Daley will compete for his second gold medal at Tokyo 2020 later on Saturday after qualifying fourth for the men’s 10m platform final.

Daley, who finished first in the synchronized event with Matty Lee last week, ending a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal, wasn’t at his best, but he made it through the semifinals with just minor concerns.

Daley was ninth in the 18-strong field with a total points score of 207 at the halfway point, after an uninspiring 54 on his third dive. With only the top 12 moving on, he still had work to do.

He bowed out of this stage in Rio 2016, but not this time, as his front four and a half somersaults with tuck received 88.8 points, while his back three and a half somersaults with pike earned 93.6 points.

His overall score of 462.9 was somewhat higher than the 453.7 he scored in the preliminaries on Friday afternoon, where he finished fourth.

Cao Yuan (513.7) won the semis ahead of Chinese colleague Yang Jian (480.85), with Russian Olympic Committee member Aleksandr Bondar (464.1) the only other competitor ahead of Daley.