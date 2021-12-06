Tom Cotton slams Biden’s Olympic boycott as “half-measure” and demands that athletes be removed.

The White House’s statement that the US will boycott the 2018 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has elicited diverse comments, including from Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who described it as a “half measure.”

According to the Associated Press, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the boycott on Monday, citing China’s alleged treatment of minority groups and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“In the face of the PRC’s horrendous human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would approach these games as business as usual,” Psaki added.

Cotton, along with other Republicans and activists, objected to American athletes competing in the Olympics, claiming that boycotting the games would convey a stronger statement.

Cotton stated, “The United States should boycott the Genocide Games in Beijing completely.” “We must not expose Team USA to the hazards of a disgusting totalitarian regime that disappears its own athletes,” he said. According to Psaki, the White House believes it would be unfair to deprive the athletes the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, which begin on February 4, and for which they have been practicing for years, and that the diplomatic boycott would send a sufficient message.

“Without being invited, American politicians continue to hype the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters during a regular briefing. “If the United States insists on pursuing its own way, China will respond with force.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Psaki stated that American athletes will compete and will “have our full support,” but that “we will not be contributing to the games’ fanfare.”

“We are deeply committed to the advancement of human rights. And we are adamant about our viewpoint, and we will continue to work to enhance human rights in China and elsewhere “Psaki continued.

President Joe Biden made the statement as he prepares to convene a White House Summit for Democracy, a virtual meeting of leaders and civil society specialists from over 100 countries.