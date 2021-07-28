Toddler dies after falling from his father’s arms and landing on the escalator railing.

Over the weekend, a 2-year-old kid died after slipping out of his father’s arms and falling from the second floor of a Denver, Colorado, mall, according to authorities.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the nameless child’s father was holding him in his arms at the top of an escalator at the Town Center of Aurora at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to Fox 31, the youngster jumped out of his father’s arms and went over the escalator railing, plunging to the first floor of the mall.

“I was in one of the shoe stores when I heard a lot of yelling, including a lady screaming, and then the shop owner appeared out of nowhere, talking on the phone. I overheard him remark that something had happened and that he couldn’t close the store since he had visitors. Cesar Solorzano, a mall visitor at the time, was reported by CBS 4 as stating, “And then he looked at me, and he told me what happened, that a small boy fell down the escalator.”

Another customer was quoted by the outlet as adding, “It’s simply a lesson for parents, even if you’re holding onto your kids coming down the escalator, you can never be too safe.”

According to the CBS affiliate, emergency crews pulled the youngster away after the incident and brought him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The toddler passed away early Monday morning.

According to police, they suspect the fall was caused by an accident. The event is still being investigated, and police are requesting anyone who witnessed it to contact authorities.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to the police should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers so that we can follow up with them,” police stated.

“At this moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the youngster and his family. In reaction to the event, a representative for Washington Prime Group, the mall’s owner, was reported by Fox 31 as saying, “We are working closely with the Aurora Fire and Police departments while they investigate the mishap.”