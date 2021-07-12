Todd on Corrie steals money for a funeral, but viewers aren’t fooled by ‘Andy the binman.’

Todd’s actions tonight on Coronation Street outraged viewers, as he stole from a burial fund.

The undertakers were approached by Andy the binman, who handed Todd £7000 in cash.

Matty, a Big Issue vendor, had died, and they held a whip-round for his burial, he explained.

Andy left the money to Todd after deciding on a funeral plan.

Todd, on the other hand, put £2k in the till and the remaining £5k in a marble urn.

Todd informed George about Matty’s funeral and how he had been affected by his suffering and volunteered to arrange a £7k funeral for £2k because that was all they had.

Todd was shocked to learn that the deceased’s brother, Mr Hendricks, had taken possession of the marble urn.

However, some viewers believe the scenario is more complicated than it appears.

In fact, some believe Todd is being set up to reveal his actual personality.

“Is this guy setting Todd up?” Doreen wondered.

“I believe the man who put up Todd’s for £7,000,” Justin continued.

“I bet Todd is going to take that £7k and that man is maybe setting him up,” Owen tweeted.

“What a nice coincidence all that money landing into Todd’s lap like that,” Teena added.