Today’s Weatherman Willard Scott is remembered by Al Roker as “My Second Dad.”

Veteran meteorologist After Willard Scott, the weatherman of “Today,” died at the age of 87, Al Roker paid tribute to him, calling him “my second dad.”

Roker, 67, praised veteran broadcaster Scott, who died Saturday morning accompanied by his family.

“We lost a dear part of our @todayshow family this morning,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside images of the two. Willard Scott died peacefully at the age of 87, accompanied by his family, which included his daughters Sally and Mary, as well as his beautiful wife, Paris.

“He was genuinely my second father, and it is due of his wonderful heart that I am where I am now. Willard was the ideal broadcaster, a man of his time. “No one will ever be able to compare to him.”

Since it was posted on Saturday, Roker’s Instagram post has received over 80,930 likes and 4,772 comments.

“This @today homage to my great friend, Willard Scott, will explain you why he was so beloved and why he was America’s Weatherman to the entire country,” Roker said in a tweet on Saturday.

“No other broadcaster was so well-liked and offered so many smiles to so many people.”

