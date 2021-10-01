Today’s energy expenses will set a new high.

Under Ofgem’s newest price ceiling, 15 million families will see their energy bills rise by at least £139 to a new high today (October 1).

As wholesale costs rise, the regulator concluded in August that customers on default rates who pay by direct debit will suffer the biggest price hike, with average bills reaching £1,277.

Customers who pay in advance will see their costs jump by £153, from £1,156 to £1,309.

The surge is the result of a more than 50% increase in energy costs in the last six months, with gas prices reaching a new high as inflation rose amid the lifting of pandemic restrictions, according to Ofgem.

According to trade association Oil & Gas UK, the cost of gas on wholesale markets has risen by 70% since August and by 250 percent since the start of 2021.

However, the new cap was set before further exceptional increases in worldwide costs, which have resulted in the collapse of nine smaller UK suppliers in recent weeks.

As the new price cap takes effect, consumers who are switching to a new supplier after their prior one goes out of business will face a nearly £30 rise in their monthly payment.

The price cap is reviewed every six months and adjusted depending on the energy prices that suppliers must pay, as well as the costs of policy and operations.

In more bad news for clients, research firm Cornwall Insight predicts that the next price cap will increase by £178 starting in April 2022.

“The large damaging increases in energy prices will drive over 500,000 more households into fuel poverty, leaving them unable to heat or power their homes,” said Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action.

“The uplifts to Universal Credit are also being withdrawn at a time when they were most needed, and inflation is skyrocketing. The new Household Support Fund will provide some much-needed assistance to families who qualify, but it will not be enough to stop income erosion and deal with rising prices on its own.

“Vulnerable people are becoming more vulnerable as a result of the lack of a broader package of support, such as maintaining Universal Credit uplifts and providing greater subsidies to shield those on the lowest incomes from spiraling energy prices.”

