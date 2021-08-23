Today’s DNA Kit Tests – Tomorrow’s DNA Robots

Everything changed when DNA was discovered. Literally. DNA has changed research, from “cold” criminal cases solved thanks to a strand of hair to genetic mapping that is assisting in the development of targeted, “personalized” therapy. And it’s become quite personal. Countless people have ordered home DNA tests, swabbed their cheeks, and obtained results that appear too good to be true. Finding out your ethnic ancestry or where your current or distant ancestors came from is great, but for others, finding a long-lost relative who is still alive is even more miraculous!

Knowing what you don’t know about your health is the first step in taking action.

Many people have been astounded and shocked by the astonishing discoveries that may be made with a low-cost DNA test. If you’re primarily interested in ancestry, there are DNA tests with results that map out “genetic communities,” which can be extremely precise in pinpointing where your ancestors formerly roamed. However, home DNA testing can reveal much more than just information about one’s forebears or history. DNA testing have the ability to provide a lot of information about your health, as well as diseases to which you are genetically predisposed. Some testing programs combine ancestry information with a health report, providing potentially lifesaving or life-extending insight on, for example, how likely you are to develop diseases like Alzheimer’s in the future. Knowing you’re in a higher-risk category isn’t as frightening as it may appear. This knowledge is the key to success. With the power of knowledge, you may immediately begin adopting a plan based on studies on how to slow cognitive degeneration, perhaps extending your active life by many years. New brain research suggests that simple activities like crossword puzzles and mild weight lifting can strengthen the brain and help it fight diseases, even those that are genetically transmitted.

DNA: A Goldmine of Personal Data and a Key to Future Technology

Fortunately, the fascinating world of DNA is moving us toward a future in which previously incurable diseases may be cured… with DNA robots. You might not believe robots and DNA have much in common, but an Ohio State University story from April 2021 highlighted the launch of new software named "MagicDNA." Researchers can use the software to create methods for extracting very short strands of DNA and then analyzing them.