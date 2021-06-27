Today, there are 14 countries that could be added to the green list.

Today, the administration is expected to examine the green list, with countries like Malta and the Balearic Islands rumored to be added.

Green list visitors are not required to self-isolate when landing in the UK, but there are currently no feasible major tourist attractions in that tier.

According to the Times, Malta and the Balearic Islands, which include the popular tourist attractions of Mallorca and Ibiza, are among a “handful” of countries being examined for inclusion on the green list.

Malta and Spain are currently on the Government’s amber list, along with other popular summer destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and Greece, and anybody returning from those destinations must undergo a 10-day quarantine period at home.

According to Chronicle Live, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week that the government is “working on” proposals to allow fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber regions to travel without quarantine.

After Portugal was removed from the list earlier this month, British holidaymakers have been flocking to Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland to evade the 10-day quarantine.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre makes the ultimate judgment on the travel list.

They consider a number of parameters, including the country’s variations, coronavirus cases and vaccine rates, the country’s genomic sequencing capabilities, and the country’s total data.

The countries listed below have high vaccination and coronavirus case numbers, placing them in the running for reclassification.

It’s worth noting that excellent numbers don’t guarantee anything, and the government may decide to avoid a major reorganization in the face of rising case numbers in the UK.

The magnificent mountain scapes and falling rapids of Canada may seem like an especially attractive bet after a year and a half spent mostly indoors.

The North American country is now classified as amber, with a jab rate of 66 percent and a case rate of 24 per 100,000 people.

Those visiting the Tuscan hills or Rome’s meandering medieval alleyways must currently isolate for ten days upon their return.

The PC Agency suggests figures of 51% jabbed once and a.