Today, the UK’s largest indoor funfair opens on the docks of Liverpool.

The Liverpool Exhibition Centre’s Indoor Funfair has opened and will be open for the next 12 days.

More than 25 different fairground attractions will be available at the event, which will take up the whole Exhibition Centre.

The funfair was revealed to be returning to Liverpool earlier this year, followed by reports of new rides being added to the lineup, making the event bigger than ever.

All of the usual fairground attractions, such as waltzers and dodgems, are available, as well as famous funfair games like hook-a-duck.

The Scream Machine and a funhouse-style Mirror Maze are new attractions to this year’s indoor funfair.

The Indoor Funfair will be open for 12 days at Liverpool Exhibition Centre, with the closing day being Sunday, August 22.

Each day, three funfair sessions will be available to attend, each lasting three hours. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., or 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both the evening sessions on August 12 and 19 will be labeled as autism-friendly activities, with sensory demands in mind. Lights will be turned on, music will be kept to a minimum, and rides will be slowed down to the maximum extent possible.

Pre-purchased tickets for each session cost £10 per person and provide unrestricted access to all carnival rides. Spectator tickets are available for £3 each.

The entrance price does not include refreshments or prize games.

