Today, the brand new Burger King in Bromborough is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers.

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers today, December 1, to commemorate the launch of its new Wirral location.

On November 29, the new branch in Bromborough opened, providing 30 jobs in the area.

The offer is part of Burger King’s Whopper Wednesday promotion and is only valid for one day.

Uber is providing free rides home and meals to NHS employees during the holidays.

Customers can use the ‘click and collect’ feature on the Burger King app to access the offer. Simply launch the app, go to the home screen, tap ‘order,’ search for the new Bromborough restaurant, and the offer will display in the ‘deals’ tab.

Burger King is giving away 1,000 Whoppers, so make sure to get yours as soon as possible if you want one.

If you don’t get a free Whopper, you can get one for £1.99 at any Burger King location on Wednesdays throughout the year.

“We know the people of Bromborough adore Burger King’s great-tasting cuisine, so we’ve listened to their requests and are extremely thrilled to deliver all their favorites to their neighborhood,” said Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK. They call our home – the home of the Whopper! – home.” To get your free Whopper, go to the Burger King app right now.