Today sees the return of the UK’s largest traveling indoor funfair to Liverpool’s waterfront.

The hugely famous Indoor Funfair has returned for six days over half-term, and is open to the public as of this morning.

At the popular funfair, which is taking over the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, a new attraction is on display for the first time in the North West.

The Realm is a massive bouncy castle with a number of paths and walkways leading to a dragon standing 25 feet tall.

It’s yet another highlight for families at the 90,000-square-foot waterfront venue’s funfair spectacular.

The UK’s largest mobile funhouse will also contain traditional fairground favorites like the Dodgems, Waltzer, Ferris Wheel, Carousel, and more, as well as the thrill attraction The Megaspin.

It’s the UK’s largest event of its kind, and it’s back in the autumn after selling out in the summer at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

“Over 50,000 people experienced Indoor Funfair in August, and we’re anticipating tickets to sell fast,” said John Lowery, director of Indoor Funfair.

“So, if you’re looking for some fantastic value half-term family fun, book soon to avoid missing out.”

“We can’t wait to reopen our doors on the Liverpool waterfront, and there are some unique surprises in store,” said the company.

“We’re happy Indoor Funfair is coming back as it’s proven to be one of our most successful family events,” said Faye Dyer, managing director of The ACC Liverpool Group, which operates Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our completely ventilated facility, which has all the amenities needed to make it a seamless and safe experience for families.”

Tickets for the Indoor Funfair, which runs from October 26 to October 31, are currently on sale. Each three-hour session includes unrestricted access to rides. Pre-purchased tickets for unlimited rides cost £10 per session, with spectator tickets costing £3.

A special online offer of four riding wristbands for £36 is also available. The entrance price does not include refreshments or any prize games.

