Today, November 1, there are major changes to the UK travel red list.

The Covid travel red list maintained by the UK government has been updated, and all remaining nations have been removed.

Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela were removed from the list at 4 a.m. today morning (November 1).

This implies that fully vaccinated travelers returning to the UK will no longer be required to stay in a quarantined accommodation.

The red list system, on the other hand, will stay in place, and the Department of Transportation will review it every three weeks, with countries potentially being added back to it if cases increase.

The DfT acknowledged the adjustments last week, and they will affect all four countries.

Quarantine hotels will be unoccupied for the next two weeks. Several hotel rooms, on the other hand, remain on standby to respond promptly to a heightened risk from abroad and reinstate Managed Quarantine Service for red list travelers.

“This is another step in the right way for international travel, with additional good news today for passengers, businesses, and the travel sector,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“As we recover from the pandemic, we’re making incredible strides, and this is again another proof of how far we’ve come.

“The success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has helped us to reach this milestone, whether it’s reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade.”

“However, we must not become complacent and must stay ready to act and preserve our hard-won victories if necessary.”

“I am happy we were able to decrease the travel list even more, giving a great boost to businesses, families, and friends who want to travel,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“We are maintaining a modest number of quarantine rooms on standby and will not hesitate to take rapid action by adding countries to the red list if the risk escalates again.”

From today, qualified travelers with proof of vaccination from more than 30 countries and territories, including Argentina, Tanzania, and Cambodia, will be able to come to the UK under the fully vaccinated criteria. The total number of nations and territories covered by the inbound vaccination policy now exceeds 135 countries and territories.

