Today marks the start of a major rule change for Liverpool scooters.

From today, e-scooter riders in Liverpool will only be able to park their vehicles in clearly marked zones, according to new parking regulations.

In a statement to users today, Voi, which operates the e-scooter system under an arrangement with Liverpool Council, said the move will help the system run more efficiently and keep pavements and roads clean.

It’s one of a slew of adjustments made to the system in recent months in response to the significant rise in popularity of e-scooters in Liverpool, which has been accompanied by a slew of major safety complaints following a series of incidents.

“At Voi, safety is our number one priority,” Voi said in a statement to consumers. It is our goal to make the streets as safe as possible for everyone.

“Starting today (August 2nd), you’ll be able to park our electric scooters only in Mandatory Parking Zones (MPZ).

“Right now, you may choose from over 800 Mandatory Parking Zones across the city! And every week, there are a slew of new ones.”

A recent hardening of the three strike system governing riders is one of the other improvements incorporated as part of a strengthening of Voi’s rules.

The following are the new penalties for these strikes, which are imposed on riders who disobey certain rules:

After one strike, users will be banned for seven days and will be required to finish the RideLikeVoila online riding school. After two strikes, users will be banned for 30 days. After three strikes, users will be permanently banned.

When it comes to parking offences, Voi’s laws state that the first violation will result in a warning, while the second will result in a £25 fine.

In addition to the guidelines, Voi recommends that riders complete classes taught by business experts to learn how to ride e-scooters properly.

Voi’s e-scooters are permitted to ride on public roads in the UK because they are part of a public scheme.

However, there has been an increase in the number of privately owned e-scooters that cannot be lawfully used in public.