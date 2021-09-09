Today is Wiener Schnitzel Day, so here’s a recipe for the famous Austrian cutlet, as well as some greetings.

Wiener schnitzel, a delicious veal cutlet from Vienna, Austria, has evolved into a culinary cultural icon for the country.

The delicious dessert, which is popular among both locals and tourists, has also gained widespread acclaim outside of the country because to its flavor, which is reminiscent of old world Europe.

According to folklore, the dish was devised in northern Italy, and it was brought to Austria by Austrian Field Marshal Joseph Radetzky in 1857, who gave it to the Habsburg emperor, the ruler of Vienna at the time, as a “deliciously breaded veal cutlet.”

Those who grew up in Austria recall the delectable treat being a regular part of their meals. The 9th of September is designated as Wiener Schnitzel Day, when people are urged to try their hand at the recipe.

If you want to make Wiener Schnitzel at home, here is an easy recipe. (Photo courtesy of AllRecipes.com.)

Ingredients:

2 pound veal

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup bread crumbs

1/8 cup oil for deep frying

Procedure:

Make steaks out of the veal and make sure they’re the same thickness as your finger. Flour the veal and roll it in it. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, 1 tablespoon oil, and salt and pepper. Coat the veal in the egg mixture and then in the bread crumbs.

1/4 cup oil, heated in a heavy skillet over medium heat Cook until the veal is golden brown. Fry in equal proportions on each side, preferably for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

