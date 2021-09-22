Today is the inquest into the death of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

Today, an inquest into the death of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe will be held, with the last 17 days of his life being examined.

Sutcliffe, commonly known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died on November 13, 2020, at the age of 74, from Covid-19, after falling ill on October 27.

He was serving a life sentence for the 1970s killings of 13 women at HMP Frankland in Durham, but was later transferred to the University Hospital of North Durham, where he died.

His murderous spree terrorized much of northern England before he was apprehended in 1980.

Before his death, Sutcliffe, who later changed his name to Coonan, was experiencing increased dyspnea and required supplemental oxygen.

Crispin Oliver, Assistant Senior Coroner for County Durham, will preside over the inquest at Crook Civic Centre.

He’ll hear from HMP Frankland, Spectrum, a prison healthcare provider, pathologist Dr. Clive Bloxham, and Durham Police Detective Sergeant Alistair Rogowski.

He claimed that the death in detention was due to natural causes, that it did not violate the Human Rights Act, and that there would be no need for a jury trial.

Sonia Sutcliffe, Sutcliffe’s ex-wife, is aware of the proceedings and will be called to make a statement.

On November 5, the serial killer tested positive for coronavirus, and he had diabetes and heart disease, all of which are known risk factors for Covid-19.

Before he died, he got palliative treatment, and a post-mortem investigation revealed serious cardiac disease, including stenosis of three coronary arteries, with Covid-19 as the cause of death.