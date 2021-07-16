Today is the funeral for a “wonderful” and “beautiful” young mother who was killed by a drunk motorist.

Kara Prentice, who was struck while attempting to board a cab in New Brighton in September 2018, died as a result of her injuries.

The Wirral mother of three was rushed to a major trauma unit with brain injuries, organ damage, and several shattered bones in her body and face after the incident.

On September 7, 2018, Kara was crushed between two parked automobiles by a drunk driver while attempting to board a cab on Seabank Road in New Brighton.

Rebecca Hodgson, driving a black Renault Megane, had been speeding down the road when she collided with a red Peugeot and then the cab, crushing Ms Prentice in the process.

Kara, who was 30 at the time of the tragic accident, spent over two years in the hospital, having both legs and a portion of her left side amputated.

On June 4 of this year, she tragically died as a result of her injuries.

Hodson was arrested and breathalyzed on the side of the road, where she was discovered to be nearly twice the legal limit.

Hodgson pled guilty to causing serious injury by hazardous driving in June 2020 and received a three-year sentence, which was reduced from four and a half years due to her early guilty plea.

After serving a year of her sentence, she was freed on tag and license this year.

Kara’s family has been working with the national charity RoadPeace to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“No parent ever expects they will outlive their children, and it is painful to lose my beautiful daughter in such an unnecessary way,” Kara’s mother Maria Bruce told the ECHO.

“Her children will now have to grow up without their wonderful mother, which is heartbreaking.

“We’re in mourning, and I don’t want any other family to go through what we or poor Kara had.

“My message is simple: don’t drive if you’ve had a few drinks. It’s. The summary comes to a close.