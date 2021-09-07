Today is the first day of the trial of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: Here’s What You Should Know.

Today is the first day of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s trial, in which he is accused of proposing the 9/11 plane hijackings to Osama bin Laden in 1996.

He and four suspected co-conspirators will face charges before a US military tribunal in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

The five face charges of conspiracy and murder in violation of the law of war and terrorism for their alleged role in training the 9/11 hijackers who crashed planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as another into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. According to court records, the charges derive from allegations that they instructed or trained the hijackers or assisted them in obtaining money or travel aid.

Mohammed was apprehended in 2002 and 2003, together with accused trainer Walid bin Attash, broker Ramzi bin al-Shibh, money transferrer Ammar al-Baluchi, and trip planner Mustafa al Hawsawi. They were moved to Guantánamo Bay in 2006, where they were tried in 2012. Despite the fact that the reading was given over nine years ago, the case has remained in the pretrial stage due to a series of delays.

The men were apprehended by the CIA and shuttled between a network of jails while the agency sought evidence that could be used to bring down Al-Qaeda and bin Laden, according to the New York Times.

According to a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation, the individuals were subjected to interrogative procedures that some of their attorneys and human rights organizations have described as torture, with Mohammed claiming to have been waterboarded 183 times. The FBI sought unadulterated confessions to avoid the statements being thrown out because of the issue surrounding how the confessions were collected. In June of 2008, the men were charged formally.

Former President Barack Obama was on the verge of taking office at the time, fresh off a campaign in which he promised to abolish Guantánamo Bay. The trial was temporarily halted as a result of this.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder then determined that the trial should take place in New York, but he faced stiff opposition. New charges were introduced during their arraignment on May 5, 2012, after Congress approved legislation prohibiting federal trials for Guantánamo detainees. There are a few. This is a condensed version of the information.