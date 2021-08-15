Today is the first day of Aldi’s SpecialBuy £350 luxury spa pool hot tub sale.

Today, Aldi is restocking its immensely popular spa pool, which is infamous for selling out quickly every time it is supplied.

Hot tubs are popular among customers because they allow them to indulge in some luxury at home.

The magnificent bubbling pool at Aldi’s spa pool allows individuals to enjoy an at-home spa experience in their garden.

The Spa Pool has a number of features, including 135 air jets to soothe and relax, water conditioning and automated heating to keep the water at the optimum temperature, and a lockable insulated cover to keep the water safe and reduce energy expenditures when the spa isn’t in use.

The hot tub also has a 2200w heater for quick and consistent heating, as well as an inbuilt filtration pump that feeds the 120 soothing and relaxing warm air jets.

Starting today, August 15, Aldi’s Spa Pool will be available for purchase.

Aldi’s Spa Pool will cost £349.99 and will be available for purchase online here.

