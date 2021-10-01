Today is the first day of a major Botox law reform for anyone under the age of 18.

In England, a new legislation prohibiting under-18s from receiving Botox injections or lip fillers goes into effect today.

After an increase in the number of teenagers seeking treatment in recent years, the change tries to shield them from damage.

According to the BBC, Government ministers have labeled the so-called ” Instagram face” phenomenon as harmful.

According to government estimates, up to 41,000 procedures were performed on under-18s in England last year.

“Far too many people have been left emotionally and physically damaged by their experience, needing medical treatment following botched cosmetic procedures,” Maria Caulfield, Minister for Patient Safety, said.

“Anyone considering these therapies should think about how they’ll affect their physical and mental health, and make sure they’re working with a trustworthy, safe, and qualified practitioner.”

After today’s legislation amendment, Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced that any organization failing to check the age of their consumers before performing any surgery would be penalized.

“It is not acceptable that youngsters can be so exposed – particularly if they utilize some of the cowboys who operate in the industry,” Ms Dorries said last month.

“That is why the government has made it unlawful in England to perform such treatments for cosmetic purposes on children under the age of 18.

“These operations include injecting drugs into the skin, which can result in serious problems such as infections and, in rare circumstances, blindness.

Last year, the Save Face campaign, which advocates for safe medical care for all Botox users, received almost 2,000 complaints about unsuccessful procedures.