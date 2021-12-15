Today is the date of an emergency Cobra meeting on Covid-19.

According to the PA news agency, Communities Secretary Michael Gove will chair a Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations on Wednesday afternoon.

At roughly 5 p.m., representatives from the Scottish and Welsh governments, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive, will meet.

It comes as rumors circulate that stricter Covid guidelines are on the way.

Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, has warned that the Omicron variety may cause “staggering” numbers of infections in the coming days.

She told MPs that the additional burden was putting the NHS in “serious jeopardy.”

As the Omicron form of coronavirus spreads, new restrictions have already been implemented in many parts of the United Kingdom.

The government agreed Wednesday to support the implementation of Plan B restrictions, which include the use of covid passports, mask wear in most indoor settings, and working from home if practicable.

To save Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has asked Scots to limit their socializing to no more than three families.

The First Minister made the plea for the days leading up to and following Christmas, but the restriction will not be enacted.

She did not put any restrictions on the size of Christmas Eve, December 25, or Boxing Day family gatherings.

“I’m not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas,” she told MSPs, “but in the run-up to and immediately after Christmas, I’m urging everyone to restrict as much as possible, and to a minimum, the connections we have with people in other houses.”

“Unlike in the past, we are neither prohibiting or restricting household mixing in the law.” We recognize the harmful impact on mental health and well-being that this has.

“However, we are asking everyone – and we will offer clear guidelines to that effect – to reduce the number of persons outside our own families with whom we are currently dealing as much as feasible.”

Ministers in Wales have stated that new restrictions will be implemented in the coming weeks.

New limitations have been announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford, who also stated that there may be a “need to take more steps to keep Wales secure.”

Mark Drakeford is expected to confirm whether the coronavirus regulations need to be changed. “The summary has come to an end.”