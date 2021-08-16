Today is National Tell A Joke Day, so here are 15 quick jokes to remember.

Every year on Aug. 16, National Tell A Joke Day celebrates the art of telling jokes and making people laugh.

People who are hilarious, witty, and can make others laugh during difficult times are adored by all. As a result, today is an excellent opportunity for you to meet new people.

Here are some short jokes that you may quickly remember and share with others to assist you. (Photo courtesy of Reader’s Digest)

Have you heard the story of the mathematician who is terrified of negative numbers? He’ll go to any length to avoid them.

We tell actors to “break a leg” for a reason. Because there is a cast in every play.

“Give me a whiskey and… cola,” a bear asks as he comes into a bar. The bartender inquires, “Why the long pause?” The bear shrugged his shoulders. “I’m not sure; they came with me when I was born.”

Where are commonplace items made? The gratifying.

Why can’t you make kleptomaniacs understand puns? They are always literal in their interpretations.

“Doc, please help me,” a man says to his doctor. I’m Twitter-obsessed!” “Sorry, I didn’t follow you…” says the doctor.

Why don’t Calculus majors throw parties at their homes? Because it’s never a good idea to drink and derive.

What do you name a hopping backwards bunny parade? A hare-line that is vanishing.

What did the bald man say when he was given a comb as a gift? Thank you so much—I’ll never give it up!

What was the left eye’s response to the right eye’s question? Something smells, only between you and me.

What is the name for a phony noodle? An impasta is a type of impasta.

What did one of the hats have to say to the other? You’ll have to wait here. I’ll start with a head.

What is the name for a magical dog? A labracadabrador is a type of labracadabrador.

When the shark ate the clownfish, what did he say? This has a peculiar flavor.