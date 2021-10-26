Today is National Pumpkin Day, so here are six pumpkin recipes to try.

Fall has here, which means it’s once again that time of year when folks can enjoy all of the benefits that come with the season. On October 26, National Pumpkin Day, people all across the world may celebrate all things pumpkin.

Pumpkins are commonly associated with Thanksgiving and Halloween, but these gourds related to cucumbers, watermelons, and zucchinis are useful in more ways than one. Pumpkins are high in beta-carotene, fiber, and vitamin C, among other nutrients.

National Pumpkin Day can be observed in a variety of ways, such as carving a pumpkin with the family or learning some fun facts about them.

Did you know that the United States generated 1.5 billion pounds of edible pumpkins in 2020? And Illinois ranked first among the nine states that contributed 75 percent of the total harvest.

Of course, eating pumpkins is one of the most enjoyable ways to celebrate them. Let’s have a look at some delicious pumpkin dishes you may make today.

Roast Pumpkin Salad- A simple way to enjoy pumpkin is to incorporate it into a wonderful salad. Pumpkin wedges are tossed in a bowl with delicious ingredients like cumin, smoky paprika, red onion, and ground coriander, then cooked in an oven in this vegetarian recipe from Olive Magazine. This makes a wonderful low-calorie supper when combined with the other salad ingredients and the coriander dressing.

Pumpkin-Ginger Waffles- This Country Living recipe for pumpkin-ginger waffles is another simple way to incorporate pumpkins into your holiday meal. It just takes 30 minutes to create, and the addition of pumpkin puree and crystallized ginger to the waffle batter adds a wonderful fall touch to the traditional morning staple.

Pumpkin Carbonara- Pasta connoisseurs will adore Delish’s pumpkin carbonara dish. It’s quick and easy to make, just like many homemade carbonara recipes, but for an even creamier dish, add a cup of pumpkin puree. It also calls for crispy bacon, which adds a savory note.

This recipe for prawn and pumpkin curry is for those who are a little more experienced in the kitchen.

However, this does not imply that it is difficult to create. Once all of the ingredients are ready, it’s a breeze to make. This curry would be a hearty and savory dish to mark the day if served over basmati rice.

This recipe is for Baked Pumpkin With Cream And Onions.