Today is National Indian Pudding Day, so here’s a simple recipe and some quotes about the delectable dessert.

The delicacy offered in the winter, Indian pudding, has its origins in England, where it was initially introduced to the culinary arena as Hasty Pudding. The latter is an older type of Indian pudding that dates back to the 17th century.

The hurried pudding was originally produced by heating wheat flour in water or milk until it thickened into porridge. Early colonists took the dish to America, where it was given a native American makeover. Cornmeal was used in place of flour, and the sweetening agents were either molasses or maple syrup.

With a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top, the dish comes across as a sumptuous fall treat. Although this thick and creamy dish does not have the most elegant appearance, it has a lot of promise to gratify the taste sensations when served just out of the oven. Every year on November 13th, National Indian Pudding Day is observed to honor this dish.

Here is a basic recipe for Indian pudding in case you want to make it at home.

Ingredients:

6 cups milk

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup molasses

3 eggs (beaten)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup golden raisins (optional)

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Heat the milk and butter together in a bowl over a double boiler. Alternatively, heat the milk and butter for 5-6 minutes in the microwave. Allow it to to a full boil. Transfer the milk to a medium-sized pot on the burner and keep it warm.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. In a separate basin, combine the cornmeal, flour, salt, and molasses. Add a few teaspoons of milk at a time to make the mixture thinner. Return the mixture to a large pot of scalded milk after that. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce has thickened.

While whisking continually, slowly add half a cup of the hot milk cornmeal mixture to the eggs. Return the mixture to the hot milk and cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly to incorporate.

Bake the mixture for 2 hours at 250°F in a shallow casserole dish. Allow an hour for the mixture to cool. Serve.

Here are two classic Indian pudding quotations that tell volumes about the pudding's appeal.